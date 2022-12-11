PM Narendra Modi to flag off India’s sixth Vande Bharat train on Nagpur-Bilaspur route today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Goa and Maharashtra, is set to flag off India's sixth Vande Bharat Express train on the Nagpur-Bilaspur route. The visit to the states is important as the PM will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 75,000 crore in both states. The new inaugurations include Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway, Nagpur Metro Phase-II, Goa's Mopa International Airport, and more such projects. These projects altogether are expected to improve the overall connectivity in the state via road, rail, and air transportation.

PM Narendra Modi has previously opened five additional Vande Bharat Express semi-high-speed trains on various Indian routes; the most recent of these trains, which was also the first Vande Bharat Train in South India, ran between Chennai and Mysuru. The Mumbai-Ahemdabad Vande Bharat Express is currently running in the state of Maharashtra in western India, making the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express the state's second semi-high-speed train.

The prime minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore during a public event in the city of Vidarbha, according to the PMO.

The PM will fly into Nagpur's Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport from New Delhi at 9.40 am, according to a draught tour schedule provided by the local administration. He will then proceed to the city's railway station to flag off the Vande Bharat Express.

Meanwhile, According to Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, the Indian Railways would shortly begin operating the Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal to connect Kolkata with Siliguri. The train will run between the Sealdah station in Kolkata and the New Jalpaiguri station in the city of Siliguri in north Bengal, according to Bista, who was speaking at a programme at the Siliguri Junction railway station.

The Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high-speed rail, was introduced in 2019. Better acceleration and deceleration are made possible by the train's sophisticated braking system, which was designed by Chennai's Integral Coach Factory (ICF). Automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard Wi-Fi, and comfy seats are features shared by all coaches. The chairs in the executive class rotate.