The passengers on the Pune-Secunderabad route of Indian Railways can now enjoy the scenic views on the road during their train journey. Indian Railways Central Railway Zone has now added a Vistadome coach on the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express, making it the fifth train to have the specially designed coach. It is to be noted that the passengers will have the chance to enjoy the beauty of Ujni backwaters, the dam near Bhigwan, and the scenic natural views of the forest while the train passes through Ananthagiri Hills near Vikarabad.

The Ministry of Railways shared the pictures of the new vistadome coach on their official Twitter handle while informing the passengers of the scenic features they can enjoy on the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express. The caption on the post said, "The addition of Vistadome Coach on the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express will enable passengers to explore the magnificent splendor that this route has to offer, owing to Vistadome’s unique & extraordinary features curated especially for an enhanced travelling experience."

The addition of Vistadome Coach on the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express will enable passengers to explore the magnificent splendor that this route has to offer, owing to Vistadome’s unique & extraordinary features curated especially for an enhanced travelling experience. pic.twitter.com/AjxFQQB2kK — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 10, 2022

It is to be noted that in 2018, the Vistadome coaches were introduced on the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express. And since then, they have gained popularity among passengers. Because of their immense popularity, these coaches will be included in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express beginning on June 16, 2021.

Due to high passenger demand, the Central Railway's third Vistadome coach was attached to the Deccan Queen on 15 August 2021, and the fourth Vistadome coach was attached to the Pragati Express on 25 July 2022. From 10 August, the Vistadome coach attached to the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi express will be the fifth on Central Railway.

Apart from having a glass roof, the popularity of the Vistadome coaches can be owed to the special features of the coach, such as broad windowpanes, LED lights, rotatable seats, and pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors, etc. The viewing gallery is not the least, but it is last.