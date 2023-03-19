Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express, Talks to Commuters: Watch

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express today. During his visit, the minister inspected the train as well as took feedback from the passengers present on the train. The video of the railway minister taking the first-hand assessment was shared on social media platforms while he was on the train. In the video, he can be seen interacting with travellers during their journey.

In the video, the railway minister can be seen asking about the cleanliness of the train. The passengers can be heard giving positive feedback about the services on the train. Furthermore, by the end of the video, Ashwini Vaishnaw can be sitting with an official, talking about the functioning of the train.

Passengers feedback; boarded Ajmer Shatabdi from NDLS pic.twitter.com/GMxpkcpMBe — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 19, 2023

Shatabdi Express trains are one of the special trains operated by Indian Railways, among others like Rajdhani, Duronto, and others. These trains are usually used for short to medium distances to connect metro cities with other places that are important for tourism, pilgrimage, or business. Furthermore, the train is one of the fastest ones in India and can be signified by its distinct grey and blue colour.