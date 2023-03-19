topStoriesenglish2585377
NewsRailways
RAILWAY MINISTER

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express, Talks to Commuters: Watch

The video of the Railway Minister interacting with the passengers on the New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express was shared on social media via his official Twitter handle.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express, Talks to Commuters: Watch

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express today. During his visit, the minister inspected the train as well as took feedback from the passengers present on the train. The video of the railway minister taking the first-hand assessment was shared on social media platforms while he was on the train. In the video, he can be seen interacting with travellers during their journey.

In the video, the railway minister can be seen asking about the cleanliness of the train. The passengers can be heard giving positive feedback about the services on the train. Furthermore, by the end of the video, Ashwini Vaishnaw can be sitting with an official, talking about the functioning of the train.

Shatabdi Express trains are one of the special trains operated by Indian Railways, among others like Rajdhani, Duronto, and others. These trains are usually used for short to medium distances to connect metro cities with other places that are important for tourism, pilgrimage, or business. Furthermore, the train is one of the fastest ones in India and can be signified by its distinct grey and blue colour.

Live Tv

Railway MinisterAshwini VaishnawShatabdi ExpressIndian RailwaysNew DelhiAjmer

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle