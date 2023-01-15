Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praises Vande Bharat Express says 'design better than aeroplanes'

The designs of Vande Bharat trains, according to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, are superior to those of aeroplanes and can offer the most comfortable travel experience. The most recent Vande Bharat Express train, which runs between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, was essentially flagged off on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian Railways has now introduced an eighth such train.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present in person at Secunderabad railway station, on Platform No 10 from where the train departed."On the pious occasion of Makar Sankranti, PM Modi gave the present of Vande Bharat to all the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Thank you for this," Vaishnaw told ANI.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi flags off Secundrabad-Vishakapatnam Vande Bharat train, check all routes in India

Addressing the gathering, Railways Minister Vaishnaw said, "Vande Bharat is an outstanding train. It can travel 0-100 km in 52 seconds, whereas other trains in the world take 54 to 60 seconds. The designs of Vande Bharat are even better than that of an aeroplane. It can provide the most comfortable travelling experience."

He said the development of the nation and the Railways is above politics. "PM Modi is giving Telangana Rs 3,500 crore. We must use this opportunity and develop railways in Telangana in the best possible way," Vaishnaw said.He said the Secunderabad station would be developed into a world-class station."

PM Modi has sanctioned Rs 720 crore for this station along with that 35 other stations in Telangana will be developed," added the Railway Minister.According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam, is the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km.

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. Railways said that it will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

(With ANI inputs)