Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Picture Of Modern Coaches For Kalka-Shimla Train

After Indian Railways, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the picture of the new modern coaches designed for the Kalka-Shimla Railway via his Twitter account.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Indian Railways is upgrading its infrastructure across the nation. As a part of the upgrade, the Indian transporter is refurbishing railway stations and adding new modern trains on various routes. Adding to it, the Railway Coach Factory (RCF) has manufactured new gauge coaches for the Kalka-Shimla Railway route. Sharing a picture of this new train, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a picture of the cabin of the train via his Twitter account, asking users to "guess the train in making."

The picture shared on Ashwini Vaishnaw's Twitter showed a chair car with two seats facing each other with a table in the middle. Adding to it, the seats have armrests and cup holders for passengers' convenience. Furthermore, the floor of the train seems to be covered in carpet, adding to the premium appeal of the train. It is to be noted that the prototype coaches made for the trial runs have AC Chair Cars, Non AC Chair Cars, AC Executive Chair Cars, and Luggage cars.

Once the train is manufacturing begins, RCF will produce 30 of these cutting-edge narrow gauge panoramic coaches, including 04 AC Executive Chair Cars (12-seaters), 08 AC Chair Cars (24-seaters), 13 Non-AC Chair Cars (30-seaters), and 05 Luggage Cars. These coaches have an enhanced air brake system, upgraded bogies, and a lightweight shell. Seven coaches total—one AC Executive Chair Car, two AC Chair Cars, three Non-AC Chair Cars, and one Luggage Car—will make up each train of the new style panoramic coaches.

These coaches will have sliding windows in second class for a panoramic, wider view, power windows in upper classes, and darkening vista glass so that passengers can enjoy the grandeur of the mountains and valleys.

Modern safety features like CCTVs and fire alarms, Anti UV coated window glasses, Powered doors, Heating/cooling package AC, Linear concealed fans, Linear LED lights, Restaurant-style seating with luxury seats for Executive class, Onboard Mini pantry, Luggage Bins, Inter-car gangway (Vestibule), etc. will also be included in the coaches.

