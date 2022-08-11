To guarantee seamless transit for passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has installed 169 additional ticket office machines at the Metro stations. On all lines except the Airport Line, there will be a backup train, 65 customer facilitation agents, and additional ticket machines. Due to the significant rush, the metro service started early on Raksha Bandhan last year; however, the DMRC has not yet made any such announcement this year.

The news was shared through DMRC's official Twitter handle to inform the commuters about the update. Notably, this year, the festival has arrived just five days before Independence Day, which means the metro stations will be equally well guarded by the security personnel, and the frisking would take more time.

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan tomorrow, 169 additional Ticket Office Machines, 65 Customer Facilitation Agents and a standby train will be available on all lines except Airport Line & line 9 to ensure smooth travel for passengers.



DMRC wishes you a very Happy Rakshabandhan. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) August 10, 2022

"Additional time might be needed in view of enhanced security and frisking measures ahead of Independence Day. Please allow for some extra time in your commute. Your cooperation is kindly solicited," the DMRC said.

Meanwhile, the festival of Raksha Bandhan came with multiple offers from different state governments as well. It is to be noted that various state governments like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand have announced offering free bus services to females on occasion. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also announced that he might offer free bus rides for females aged 60 and above on government buses.

In a tweet, Uttar Pradesh CM said, "Very soon in Uttar Pradesh, we are going to introduce free travel for and above 60 years of age in government buses." Following the suit, the state government of Rajasthan, specifically Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC), also announced that the state transportation will not charge bus fares to female passengers, according to officials on Wednesday.

