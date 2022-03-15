हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Faridabad

Reversing goods train overruns railway track in Faridabad, crashes into parked cars

The freight train overshot a dead end and slammed into a wall beyond its stopper in Old Faridabad railway station, destroying a few cars in the parking area.

Image for representation

According to Officials, a reversing freight train at Old Faridabad railway station smashed into a wall and its stopper on Monday evening, demolishing two parked cars. 

Station superintendent AK Goyal said the points-man standing behind the train to guide its reversal miraculously escaped unhurt in the incident. The incident occurred during the reversal to the cargo warehouse as the freight train carrying cement bags arrived in Old Faridabad from Gangapur.

According to the station master, Bijender Meena drove the 42-coach train, and Jai Singh was the railway points-man who managed to escape unharmed. Goyal said an inquiry is being conducted into the incident, which he attributed to "human error."

Read also: IRCTC requests Indian Railways to reconsider setting up food plazas at stations

Both the damaged cars in the parking lot had no occupants, or the accident could have been more serious, he added.

With inputs from PTI

