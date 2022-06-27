RRTS corridor: Tunnel construction begins from Anand Vihar towards Sahibabad

To boost urban mobility in and around Delhi-NCR, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) today (June 27) announced that tunnelling work has begun in the direction of Sahibabad from Anand Vihar station on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. The tunnel will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut through high-speed trains.

The 82 km RRTS corridor will have four stations i.e. In Delhi-- Jangpura, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and Anand Vihar, of which only Anand Vihar station is underground.

"A Sudarshan (Tunnel Boring Machine) has started tunnelling work in the direction of Sahibabad from Anand Vihar station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor," the National Capital Region Transport Corporation said in a statement.

A 2km-long tunnel will be built from Anand Vihar towards Sahibabad, which will end in front of Vaishali metro station. This is the third Sudarshan (TBM), which has started the construction of a tunnel from Anand Vihar towards Sahibabad, the statement said.

The launching shaft for the third Sudarshan (TBM) has been made at the north of Anand Vihar RRTS Station, from where the construction of the tunnel has commenced. According to the statement, two Sudarshan (TBM) are already working on tunnel construction from Anand Vihar RRTS station towards New Ashok Nagar RRTS station.

Tunnel rings are made underground by TBM with the help of tunnel segments. Seven tunnel segments are generally used to form a tunnel ring, the statement said, adding that the Tunnel Segments are being manufactured at NCRTC's Casting Yard with assured quality control.

Due to the large rolling stock and a high design speed of 180 mph, the width of RRTS tunnels is being constructed as 6.5 m in diameter. Compared to the metro systems, this is for the first time that a tunnel of such a large size is being constructed in the country, NCRTC added.

(With inputs from PTI)

