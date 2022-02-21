Sri Lanka completes trials of AC train supplied by India, see pics HERE!

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on February 20 said that Sri Lanka has completed trials of an AC train supplied by India under a USD 318 million line of credit (LoC) extended in 2014-15.

Perfect track record!!Officials of High Commission attended the successful trial run of the second AC DMU to arrive in #Srilanka from #India under an ongoing Line of Credit. Proud of India-Sri Lanka cooperation for providing people of #lka with dependable & world class railway facilities. pic.twitter.com/X1iQqak1ci — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) February 18, 2022

The India High Commission in Sri Lanka posted pictures of the trial run of the train in a tweet, commending India-Sri Lanka cooperation. “Perfect track record!! Officials of the High Commission attended the successful trial run of the second AC DMU to arrive in #Srilanka from #India under an ongoing Line of Credit. Proud of India-Sri Lanka cooperation for providing people of #lka with dependable & world-class railway facilities,” read the tweet.

In an official statement, the High Commission said, "Officials from the High Commission of India accompanied by representatives from Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and the Sri Lankan Railways travelled aboard an air-conditioned train [AC Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)] on its successful trial run in Sri Lanka on February 18, 2022."

It further said, "The USD 318 million LoC was finalized in 2014-15 for the supply of railway rolling stock, up-gradation of railway tracks and other mutually agreed projects in accordance with request and requirements of the Government of Sri Lanka.

Recently, India also provided financial assistance of 2.4 billion USD to Sri Lanka following a two-day official visit of the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, GL Peiris to India from February 6 to 8.

