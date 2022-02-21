Indian Railways share ‘picturesque’ landscape on THIS route, details here

Indian Railways tops the chart when it comes to covering the most beautiful routes. It has the world’s largest rail network and gives the best views to explore. Recently, Indian Railways on February 20 took to Twitter and shared stunning pictures of the EMU (electric multiple units) train as it added a new route on its list which left the netizens awestruck.

Picturesque! Catch a glimpse of a EMU train crossing the lovely green landscape near Gummidipoondi railway station in Chennai Division, Southern Railway. Pic Credit: Yuvarajan pic.twitter.com/M8nLqwFdjs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 20, 2022

“Picturesque! Catch a glimpse of an EMU train crossing the lovely green landscape near Gummidipoondi railway station in Chennai Division, Southern Railway (sic)," read the tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week said that making Indian Railways modern, safe and convenient is the top priority of the government. Hence, railways have been working towards increasing their routes to make them more convenient for people.

"Making Railways modern, safe and convenient is among the top priority of our government. Even Covid could not deviate us from our commitment to this cause. The Railways has made new records in freight transportation in the last two years," he said.

A total of Rs 7,134.56 crores was earmarked for taking up various railway projects in Tamil Nadu in the union budget 2022-2023 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Southern Railways has been allotted the highest allotment for taking up safety works and other developments. "Rs 2,374 crore was allotted to the Southern Railways, the highest allotment since the last three years to take up any safety works," said Southern Railways General Manager AK Agarwal.

A sum of Rs 59 crore was allotted for the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi new line project and Rs 125 crore for the doubling of the Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line. Further, Agarwal said Rs 303.42 crore has been allotted for railway electrification works in Tamil Nadu while an outlay of Rs 789 crore was made for the ongoing Rail Videsh Nigam Ltd (RVNL) projects including Rs 50 crore for the construction of a new Pamban bridge in Rameswaram.

