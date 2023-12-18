Tamil Nadu Rainfall Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Train And Flight Operations Affected - Details

Heavy torrential rains are lashing various districts of Tamil Nadu. Concerned with the forecasted weather, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert, expecting heavy rainfall in the southern part of the state. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) is likely to continue over South Tamil Nadu on December 18,” said IMD. As a result, Southern Railways has cancelled and diverted numerous trains that operate in the region. While some are cancelled, a few of them have been diverted or partially cancelled. The situation worsened as the Tiruvelveli Yard was waterlogged. Similarly, some flights have also been cancelled. Here’s the list of all affected trains and flights.

#RedAlert



Heavy to Very Heavy with Extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) likely to continue over South Tamil Nadu on 18th December. pic.twitter.com/6kscTI0j2A December 18, 2023

Cancelled Trains

The nature of the weather has caused cancellation of nearly 15 trains - 20605 Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur Superfast Express, 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchchirappalli Express, 06685 Tirunelveli Sengottal Unreserved Special, 06642 Tirunelveli Nagercoil Unreserved Special, 06682 Sengottai - Tirunelveli Unreserved Special, 06681 Tirunelveli Sengottai Unreserved Special, 06679 Vanchimaniyachi Tiruchendur Unreserved Special, 06684 Sengottal Tirunelveli Unreserved Special, 06687 Tirunelveli Sengottai Unreserved Special, 06680 Tiruchendur Vanchimaniyachi Special, 06658 Sengottai Tirunelveli Unreserved Special, 16787 Tirunelveli Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Express, 16788 Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Tirunelveli Express, 16791 Tirunelveli Palakkad Palaruvi Express, and 16862 Kanniyakumari - Puducherry Express.

Change in pattern of train services (bulletin 13 & 14)



cancellation, partial cancellation and diversion of train services , passengers are requested to take note on this and plan your journey#SouthernRailway pic.twitter.com/K27zqV17PB — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) December 18, 2023

Partially-Cancelled & Diverted Trains

Kolla-Chennai Egmore Anantapuri Express (202636) is partially cancelled and will begin its journey from Dindigul. Talking of diverted trains, the Chennai Egmore - Kollam Anantapuri Express is short terminated at Palakkad after leaving Chennai at 1950 hrs on 17-Dec-2023, while being diverted to Dindigul and Pollachi. Kacheguda-Nageroil Weekly Express is also diverted to Salem, Erode, Palakkad, Shoranur, Ernakulam, Kolla, and Thiruvananthapuram, after leaving Kacheguda at 1545 hrs.

Lastly, The Tambaram-Nagercoil Spl is now diverted to operate through Chennai Egmore, Pembur, Jolarpettai, Erode, Palakkad, Shoranur, Ernakulam North, Kottyam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Nagercoil, as regards to heavy water logging on Tirunelveli line. The train departed from Tambaram at 0805 hrs.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to inclement weather in #Tuticorin #TCR, flight departures and arrivals are likely to be impacted. Please check your flight status at https://t.co/TQCzzykjgA before leaving for the airport. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 17, 2023

Cancelled Flights

IndiGo also posted on the social media platform X that several Turicorin-bound flights are either diverted or cancelled. The airline posted, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to inclement weather in #Tuticorin #TCR, flight departures and arrivals are likely to be impacted. Please check your flight status at https://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport.”