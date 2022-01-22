हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Railway

This is how Abu Dhabi-Dubai Etihad Rails train will look like

The first pictures of Etihad Rail have been released and these railway systems are supposed to connect all of the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah.

This is how Abu Dhabi-Dubai Etihad Rails train will look like
Image for representation

The first pictures of Etihad Rails are out now. These pictures show the design and looks of the Ethiad Rail, UAE passenger trains. These trains feature silver and grey carriages with the red Etihad Rail logo. These pictures also reveal the interiors giving the first glimpse of what these trains will be like inside.

As per the reports, these trains will connect 11 cities and areas covering all of the UAE from Al Sila (western part) to Fujairah (northern part). The trains will be running between these ends at the speed of 200 kmph, seating 400 people inside the carriages.

As per Etihad Rail, the stations will be designed to celebrate the regional traditions, along with that the idea is to make some of the stations in cities though the location is not final yet. In a statement Ahmed Al Hashemi, executive director, Etihad Rail passenger said, "We see the stations as urban centres where people can gather."

Read also: Indian Railways bans loud music, loud talking on trains, imposes this much fine

The carriages of these trains will be facilitated with Wi-Fi, charging points, entertainment systems along with food and beverages for everyone in UAE. In addition, the rail system is to be integrated with other public transport for convenience.

The train is supposed to cover the distance between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in fifty minutes and around 100 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah. The whole system is expected to generate profits of Dh 23 billion and provide around 9,000 jobs to people.

The Etihad Rail was established in 2009, making the announcement of the passenger rail service was made in last December. Though yet there is no information about the launch as of now.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RailwayEtihad RailDubaiUAE
Next
Story

Indian Railways bans loud music, loud talking on trains, imposes this much fine

Must Watch

PT18M7S

DNA: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be 28 feet tall at India Gate