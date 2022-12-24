World's tallest pier railway bridge, Jiribam-Imphal line project nears completion; Check pics

Indian Railways is implementing a number of new railway line projects that will considerably aid in the transformation of the Northeastern states. One of the critical connectivity projects for the Northeastern region that is nearing completion is the Jiribam - Imphal new railway line project. The works for this new line railway project, among other connectivity projects, are also ongoing in full swing, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, to connect Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, to the rest of the nation.

He said, "The Jiribam - Imphal project has already achieved physical progress of 91.78 percent. Construction of the Jiribam - Imphal railway project involves multiple tunnels and bridges in tough terrains that are stretched at more than 110 km. Out of 52 tunnels, works for the 48 have already been completed. The project will have a total of 11 major bridges; the substructure of 7 bridges and the superstructure of 5 bridges have been completed."

Out of 129 minor bridges, the officer said works for 110 have also been completed. The tallest pier railway bridge of the world, with a height of 141 meters, is also being constructed in this project and nearing completion. The NF Railway CPRO also said that the project's route cover 11 railway stations; six of them are completed.

Noney Bridge: Another Engineering Feat by Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/QiAHJidV0o — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 24, 2022

"The anticipated cost of the complete project is around Rs 14,322 crore. The section from Jiribam to Khongsang has already been commissioned, and the entire project is targeted to be completed by December 2023. After completion, the present road journey time of about 10 hrs to reach Imphal will get reduced to 2.5 hours by railways," De said.

He further said that the project will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of Manipur, help grow small-scale industries in the area, and boost the state's tourism. "It will also help in receiving essential commodities faster by the state and help the local state producers to export their produces outside the state faster," added the CPRO of NF Railway.

(With ANI Inputs)