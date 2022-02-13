हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Railways

Train mishap averted, alert gateman’s timely intervention saves 300 passengers

Major portion of the Boral Railway Bridge caved in. Seeing the bridge collapse, a gateman made a frantic dash towards the approaching passenger train with a red flag.

Train mishap averted, alert gateman’s timely intervention saves 300 passengers
Image for representation

The Uttara Chilhati Express narrowly escaped a major accident on February 12 due to a timely intervention by an alert gateman in the Rajshahi district in northwest Bangladesh. As per sources, there were 300 passengers on board. 

A major portion of the Boral Railway Bridge had caved in on February 12, moments after a cargo train had crossed the structure. However, the passenger train was steaming in on the same track.

Part of the bridge had collapsed soon after a cargo train crossed it while the passenger train behind was about to cross it, Rajshahi's district's Arani railway station master Sadrul Alam said. Seeing the bridge collapse, a gateman named Layebuddin made a frantic dash towards the approaching passenger train with a red flag.

Read also: Now Airplane-type blackbox in Mumbai Local train to detect cause of accidents and delays

“The driver of the Uttara Chilhati Express was about to cross the bridge, but the driver managed to stop the train on time after seeing the gateman's red flag,” Bangladesh railway's regional general manager Ashim Kumar said. Kumar said that two other trains, which were scheduled on that route, were stopped by railway officials.

“As for the Layebuddin, Bangladesh rail authorities plan to reward him for his act of bravado and presence of mind. We acknowledge the gateman's efforts and plan to reward him soon,” Kumar said, adding that efforts were currently on to repair part of the bridge that had caved in. 

With inputs from PTI 

Tags:
RailwaysUttara Chilhati ExpressBoral Railway Bridgecargo train
