Trial Runs Of Karnataka’s Second Vande Bharat Express Begins On Bengaluru-Dharwad Route

The South Western Railway will today conduct a trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Dharwad. The Railway authorities have planned to dedicate the train to the public on June 26, according to top officials of the South Western Railway (SWR). In a statement, the SWR said that the trial run of Vande Bharat Express comprising eight coaches will depart Bengaluru at 5.45 AM and reach Dharwad at 12.40 PM. The return journey of the semi-high-speed luxury train from Dharwad will start at 1.15 PM and reach Bengaluru at 8.10 PM.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: The trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru to Dharwad railway stations started earlier this morning.



The train left Bengaluru at 5:45 AM today. pic.twitter.com/YO5KdstlJJ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

During the trial run, the train will have three brief halts at Yashwantpur, Davangere and Hubballi. Sources in the SWR said 90 per cent of the track has been improved to run the train at a speed of 110-kilometre per hour. "Out of 489 km track, 386 km are fit for 110 kmph speed. The rest will be upgraded by July this year," a senior Railway official told PTI. After Mysuru-Chennai, this will be the second Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka, which will run between Bengaluru and Dharwad.

Also, the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express has successfully completed the first phase of the second trial run on Sunday, an official said. The first successful trial run was conducted from Patna to Ranchi and back on June 12. This time, it was extended till Hatia, the station after Ranchi, the official added.

The train arrived in Ranchi around 1.21pm, a delay of around 16 minutes from its schedule. A loco-pilot told reporters such delays happen sometimes due to various issues including signaling. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway, Hajipur zone, Birendra Kumar told PTI, “The final run of the train on this route is scheduled on June 27.” Asked if more trials are required, he said, “If the two trials satisfy higher authorities, no more will be required.”