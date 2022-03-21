Two trains collide in Tunisian capital Tunis; 65 injuries reported

At least 65 people were reported injured in a collision between two trains in the Tunisian capital Tunis, officials said on March 21.

They said at least a dozen of passengers were taken to hospitals after the accident in Tunis, adding that most injuries were not serious.

"The injured were taken to hospitals and there were no deaths," civil defence spokesman Moez Triaa told AFP, adding that one train contained passengers, while the other was empty.

This is a developing story. Details are awaited.

