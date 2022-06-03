On June 5, Delhi Metro services will begin two hours earlier than usual to help candidates take the civil services examination, officials said. The news was also shared through DMRC's Twitter handle; they mentioned that the metro services on Sunday will begin from 6 am. It is to be noted that usually, the Metro services start at 8 AM.

Metro services on Phase-III sections will begin at 6:00 AM on Sunday i.e, 5th June, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC.#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/5AzDrsO3dy — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) June 3, 2022

"Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM this Sunday i.E, June 5, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," the DMRC said in a statement.

These sections include Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda); Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City; Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh and Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden. Metro services on the rest of the sections will remain running as per normal schedule from 6 AM onwards, the DMRC said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) stated in February 2022 that the civil services preliminary examination will be held on June 5, 2022.

Approximately 861 vacancies are expected to be filled through the examination, including 34 vacancies reserved for candidates with benchmark disability categories – seven for candidates with blindness and low vision, 11 for candidates with deafness and hard of hearing, and eight for candidates with locomotor disability.

