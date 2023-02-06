Vande Bharat Express Passenger Complains of Bad Quality Food, Leaves Internet Divided: WATCH Video

Vande Bharat Trains have made headlines since the day they were announced. Most of these headlines have been for positive reasons. However this time the train is in the news for the bad quality of food served on one of the semi-high-speed trains being operated in India. The incident came to light after a video of a passenger showing the food on the train was shared on social media. Reportedly, the video was recorded on the Vande Bharat operating on the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam route.

It is to be noted that the Vande Bharat Express on the route was launched in January and is the eighth route for the semi-high-speed train. The video of the food served on the train was shared by a social media user named Pratap Kumar. It shows a man (who was having food) squeezing the oil out of the Vada served to him. The oil dripping down from the food can be seen in the video and is later collected in the container.

The person who shared the video also complained about the high price of the food served on the train. He also said that the price fails to match the quality of the food served. Sharing the video he wrote, "Food price in Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by central government is very high, quality is very bad."

Food price in Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by central government is very high, quality is very bad. pic.twitter.com/ttFM8pjiYx — Pratap Kumar (@RK23666) February 4, 2023

The video caused a wave of reactions. Though, the reactions of the users on social media were conflicting. Some supported the claim while others opposed it. Opposing the claim, one of the social media users said, "I had also travelled in vande bharat from vaishno devi to new Delhi, really food quality is not good and prices is higher." Another social media user said, "The price is very high?? Are u kidding me?? They charge between 150-200 only. Is that high?? Go to some local restaurant and order the same things that are on the plate and tell me if the total bill is lesser than what is charged by IRCTC. We Indians take everything for granted!!" Besides, taking note of the incident IRCTC also responded to the tweet by saying, "Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures."