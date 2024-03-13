Vande Bharat Express To Commence Services In Tripura soon, Announces CM Manik Saha

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, announced on Tuesday that the Vande Bharat Express train will commence its service in Tripura soon after the electrification of rail lines, currently in its final stage, is completed.

He mentioned that PM Modi has introduced the Northeast HIRA Model.

"We have the Vista Dome, which we never thought of before. Soon, the electrification of the railway will be completed, and the Vande Bharat Express will commence," Manik Saha said.

A few days back, Tripura's Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha, commended the Vande Bharat train service, hailing it as a transformative addition to Indian Railways.

During his trip from Maldaha to Howrah on one of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, Dr. Saha lauded the efficiency of the service and attributed its success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Railways for their proactive implementation.

10 New Vande Bharat Trains

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 10 new Vande Bharat trains yesterday and laid the foundation stone for a range of transformative developmental projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crores. These projects span various sectors, including railway infrastructure, connectivity, and petrochemicals.

With the addition of these 10 new trains, the total number of Vande Bharat trains now exceeds 50, covering 45 routes nationwide. Currently, Indian Railways operates 41 Vande Bharat Express services, connecting states through Broad Gauge (BG) electrified networks, spanning 24 states and 256 districts. The latest introductions expand connectivity across several routes such as Lucknow to Dehradun, Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central, New Jalpaiguri to Patna, Patna to Lucknow, Khajuraho to Delhi (Nizamuddin), Puri to Visakhapatnam, Kalaburagi to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi to Varanasi, Mysuru to Dr. MGR Central (Chennai), and Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam.

These trains represent a significant improvement in India's railway infrastructure, facilitating smoother and faster intercity travel while strengthening connectivity across the nation.