Vande Bharat Express Trains Now Running On 25 Routes Across India: Check Full List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched two Vande Bharat Express trains on July 7, from the Gorakhpur Railway Station, during his Uttar Pradesh visit. While one train runs on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow route, the other runs on Jodhpur-Sabarmati (Ahmedabad) route. The inauguration of these two routes takes the total tally of Vande Bharat Express trains in India to 25 routes, with 50 up and down trains operational. Recently, in a first for the Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamplapati Railway Station in Bhopal, during his Madhya Pradesh visit.

These semi-high-speed trains cover 24 states and Union Territories across India. Among these, Delhi and Mumbai have the maximum number of services provided by the indigenously developed advanced trains. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, all three states got their second Vande Bharat train. Here's a list of all the operational Vande Bharat Express trains in India.

Vande Bharat Express: Complete Route List

Route 1: New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route 7: Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route 8: Secunderabad -Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Route 9: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

Route 10: Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

Route 11: Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Bhopal Vande Bharat Express

Route 12: Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Route 13: Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express

Route 14: Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

Route 15: Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express

Route 16: Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express

Route 17: Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

Route 18: New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express

Route 19: Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express

Route 20: Khajurao-Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

Route 21: Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express

Route 22: Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Route 23: Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

Route 24: Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express

Route 25: Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express