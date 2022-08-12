NewsRailways
ASHWINI VAISHNAW

Vande Bharat trains to get THESE innovative features, trial run successfully completed

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Vande Bharat train will be tested at a speed of 180 kmph and will traverse 50,000 km, and the testing includes dynamic, static, load test, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 07:09 PM IST
  • Vande Bharat trains manufactured at the ICF
  • The trial runs have been successfully completed from ICF to Padi
  • 475 Vande Bharat trains will be made in four years

The newly-designed Vande Bharat trains being manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai are of world-class quality and include several innovative features, according to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Speaking after inspecting the new prototype Vande Bharat express train rolled out at ICF and also witnessing commissioning activities at ICF's furnishing divisions, he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target for his ministry last year to manufacture 75 trains to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

It is to be noted that the trial runs for the Vande Bharat trains have been successfully completed from ICF, Chennai to Padi and back.

Accordingly, 75 Vande Bharat express trains would be manufactured and deployed throughout the country before August 15 next year. "They will cover the entire country. They will join the nation. I am very happy that Vande Bharat train has been manufactured by ICF within a short time and in good quality," the minister told reporters here.

"This is a world-class train. And some really innovative things have been incorporated in this train like the automatic opening of doors, comfortable space in the driver's cabin for the loco pilots to operate," he said.

"From the users' point of view, this train has reclining chairs for passengers besides differently abled-friendly toilets," Vaishnaw added. "I am very proud that this train has been manufactured from the beautiful factory in Tamil Nadu. I am proud of the Tamil culture and language," he said.

On the testing process, the Union minister said the Vande Bharat train will be tested at a speed of 180 kmph and will traverse 50,000 km, and the testing includes dynamic, static, load test, and oscillation trials which will be carried out on different kinds of situations.

After the trials, ICF will manufacture more such trains. As many as 475 such trains will be made in four years to cover all the states, he said after going around inspecting the interiors of the newly rolled out Vande Bharat coach.

The Union minister, who also holds the Communications and IT portfolio, participated in a tricolour rally taken out by the students of ICF Silver Jubilee School here as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

At the ICF post office, Vaishnaw inaugurated the sale of the national flag under the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. He made payment through UPI for the national tricolour and distributed the flags on the occasion.

"We all remember Mahakavi Subramania Bharati for his great sacrifice and for making us all remember our rich heritage. He made us recognise the importance of our national flag," the Union minister said at the Bharathiar Memorial, Triplicane, here, after garlanding his statue.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign initiated by the Centre aims at making the public remember the national tricolour and also recollect the sacrifices of the noble souls during the freedom struggle, the minister who walked for some distance holding the national flag before arriving at the memorial, said.

With inputs from PTI

