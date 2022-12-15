VIRAL video shows actor Sonu Sood sitting on train's door, Railway Police issues WARNING

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is famous for his roles in movies as an action star and philanthropist. The actor gained popularity for his kindness as a public figure during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, recently a video of the actor has gone viral on the internet, changing the narrative for the actor for a few people. The video shared by the actor on social media shows him sitting on the footboard or on the side of a moving train's door, and the internet is not happy about it.

The now-viral video was uploaded on Twitter by Sonu Sood's official Twitter handle on December 13. In the video, the actor can be seen on the verge of a moving train's door while holding the handrail. Sood can be seen looking out of the train while holding his squatting position on his toes. The video with a slow Bollywood song as background music has now garnered over 5 lakh views and continues to get more.

After the video went viral, people on social media did not like the actor's stunt with the train and started reacting to it in a manner not very favourable to the actor. It is to be noted that hanging out of a moving train's door can be very dangerous, and several videos have been proving the same. Moreover, people (mostly young boys) performing stunts on moving trains has been a big problem for the railway authorities, and twitter users pointed out that it was irresponsible on the actor's part to promote such things.

Many Twitter users slammed Sonu Sood for the act, one of the social media users said, "One should think twice before putting up such stuff online. Bad provocation." One other user said, "Being a role model for many across the country, you should not post or encourage such videos!" He added, "If your enthusiastic fans start making videos sitting at the open entrance of a running train, it will put their lives in serious danger."

While many requested authorities to take action against the actor. After multiple such comments, GRP Mumbai took note of the action and commented on the post, saying, "Sonu Sood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all."