Viral video shows Indian Railways uber LUXURIOUS Maharajas' Express train, ticket worth Rs 19 lakh- WATCH

Indian Railways is one of the most preferred options for travellers in India. The behemoth organisation offers affordable and comfortable journeys for passengers embarking on all kinds of journeys. However, there is one exception for this organisation offering affordable means of transport. It is the Maharajas' Express, operated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The train is a manifestation of luxury travel for those looking for an uber-opulent and comfortable journey in India.

The luxurious train is operated by the railways on four routes, namely The Indian Panaroma, Treasures of India, The Indian Splendour, and The Heritage of India. The travellers who opt to travel one of these routes can embark on a 7-day train journey across the Indian peninsula. Sharing the highlights of the train, the official website of Maharajas' Express train says, "the Maharajas' Express recreates that exclusive experience for its guests. An opportunity to travel in this one-of-a-kind train, being served by friendly butlers while visiting India's most splendid tourist attractions in all their glory, would appeal to any individual."

An Instagram user named Kushagra used the platform to post a video of the train's presidential suite. A man unlocks the door to the Maharajas Express suite room in the video's first scene. The area is compared to the size of a single railroad coach by the internet user. It has two master bedrooms, a bathroom with a shower, and dining areas. This costs more than 19 lacs, says the blogger.

The video on Instagram has garnered more than 3 million views and continues to get more. It was shared on the social media platform with the caption, " Have you ever seen this Most Expensive ticket coach of the Indian Railways?"

Reacting to the video, one of the social media users said, "Wow! This is so cheap! Instead buying a land, which will stay still in one place, we can buy this 1BHK moving room. The ambience looks nice, and 19 lakh for this kinda property is a steal deal! BUY this, people." On the same note, another user said, " You can buy new house instead of this."