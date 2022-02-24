Watch: A loco pilot stops train to collect Kachoris at crossing in Rajasthan

A while back in 2021, an incident was reported in which a Pakistani train driver stopped the train to buy curd. Recently, a similar incident has been reported from the Alwar district of Rajasthan. In this recent incident, a loco pilot stopped the train on a crossing just to collect his Khastakachoris.

In the video, the commuters can be seen waiting patiently while the driver takes his packet of Kachories. Later on, after receiving his food the train driver honks the train and starts moving the train.

The incident is of Alwar's Daudpur crossing, after the video went viral it has been receiving a lot of criticism from netizens. As reported by Dainik Bhaskar this has been a daily routine of the loco pilot.

The crossing gates are dropped every day at around 8 a.m., according to the report, so the food may be delivered to the train driver. The kachori is purchased at a nearby shop and delivered to the train by the railway workers stationed at the crossing. Hundreds of commuters, meanwhile, are inconvenienced every morning because of the driver's snack.

Railway officials and the general populace have both expressed their displeasure with the footage. Authorities began an investigation into the incident after it went viral, according to Indian Express.

Narendra Kumar, the Divisional Railway Manager of Jaipur, has suspended five individuals for the incident: two loco-pilots, two gatemen, and an instructor.

