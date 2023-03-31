Watch: Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Crossing Palwal-Agra Stretch Of Indian Railways At 160 Kmph

Indian Railways is expanding the presence of Vande Bharat Express trains in India. As a part of this expansion, PM Narendra Modi will flag off the 11th unit of train on the New Delhi-Bhopal route on April 1. The train will start its journey from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh to Delhi railway station from Agra Cantt station in Uttar Pradesh. The semi-high-speed train will cover a distance of 709 km in 7 hours and 50 minutes. To cover this the train will be travelling at a high speed for which the railways has started the trial runs.

The Ministry of Railways shared a video of the Vande Bharat Express being tested at high speed. The video shared on Twitter shows the advanced train rushing past a station at high speed between the Palwal-Agra section of the North Central Railway. Sharing the video, the Railway Ministry wrote, "An Exhilarating night, #Vandebharat Express cruising at a speed of 160kmph during its trial run between Palwal-Agra section of CPRONCR."

According to the present proposal, this express track will travel through the North Central Railway (NCR) zone at a top speed of 160 kph between Palwal and Agra, 130 kph between Agra and Lalitpur, and 120 kph between Lalitpur and Bina.

Following the same pattern as other trains, the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat express will be travelling between the cities six days a week. Based on the proposed schedule the train will depart from Bhopal at 5:55 am, reaching Agra at around 11:40 am. After a 5-minute halt at the Agra Cantt station, the train will leave for Delhi, reaching the station at 1:45 pm.

On its return journey, the train will depart from New Delhi at around 2:45 pm and will get to Agra at 4:45 pm. The journey on the train will end at Rani Kamalapati railway station at 10:45 pm. It is to be mentioned that the schedule is still to be approved.

Besides the New Delhi-Bhopal route, Indian Railways is also planning on deploying Vande Bharat on the Jaipur-New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati route, and Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla route.