Watch: Health Minister Shares Incredible Video of Vande Bharat Express Train

The Vande Bharat Express trains are enjoying quite a celebrity status in India, ever since they were launched a couple of years ago by the Indian Railways. The semi-high speed trains are witnessing almost full occupancy on all of its 10 routes. Not only is the general public interested to see Vande Bharat trains, but the political class is also a fan of this train. Recently, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India shared a breathtaking video of a Vande Bharat Express train passing through an unknown rural landscape.

What's special about this video is the way it has been captured, with mountains in the backdrop, and reflection falling on a water body between the camera and the train. The white coloured train looks fantastic due to its reflection in the water. The Vande Bharat Express is the only white-coloured train in India, and hence, has a unique presence, along with its aerodynamic design.

Usually, these types of videos highlighting the achievements of a particular department are shared by the ministers heading these ministries themselves. Case in point, Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways minister often shares beautiful pics of modern highways in India, while Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Minister share videos of India's incredible railway network. Health minister sharing a video of Vande Bhara Express train, is seen as an incredible feat for the Indian Railways.

Vande Bharat Train Features

The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is an electric multiple-unit, semi-high-speed intercity train run by the Indian Railways. It takes only 52 seconds to reach 100 km/h. A sleeper version of the Vande Bharat trains, with a top speed of 220 kmph, is also being developed by Indian Railways. For increased operational safety, the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System).

It also comes with Wi-Fi connection on-demand facility. Every coach has 32-inch screens providing passengers with information and infotainment, compared to the 24-inch screens in the previous version. The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 is also environment friendly as the ACs are 1 percent more energy efficient.

Vande Bharat Train routes

Route 1: New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route 7: Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route 8: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Route 9: Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

Route 10: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express