'Wonderful News': PM Narendra Modi Hails Delhi Metro As Daily Passenger Journeys Overtake Pre-COVID Levels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Delhi Metro for its recent achievement of an increase in the number of daily passenger journeys. The appreciation from the PM came while addressing a post on X (Twitter) by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs. Based on the data shared by the Union Minister on the social media platform, Delhi Metro's daily passenger journeys the pre-COVID figures achieving an all-time high.

Delhi Metro recorded 66, 18,717 passenger journeys on February 10, 2020, while the number increased to 68,16,252 passenger journeys on August 28, 2023. Sharing the update, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote, "Green, efficient & affordable metro is Delhi's trusted mode of daily commute." He added, "Daily passenger journeys on @officialDMRC overtake the pre-covid figures to an all time high!"

Addressing the post PM wrote, "Wonderful news. Our Government will continue working to ensure our urban centres have modern and comfortable public transport."

It is to be noted that, of the total 68.16 lakh passenger journeys in one day, the highest figures were recorded on the Yellow line with 18.55 lakh passengers followed by 14.47 lakh passengers on the Blue Line (Line 1) operating between Noida Electronic City and Dwarka Sector 21. While Red Line accounted for 7,65,059 journeys and the Airport Express Line Stood at 61,041.

The daily passenger journey data shared by the Union Minister shows the number of corridors used by a passenger to complete his or her journey. On the other hand, the ridership data shows the total number of tickets sold and metro cards used by the commuters to exit a station.