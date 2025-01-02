Wow! Vande Bharat Sleeper Clocks 180kmph Speed During Trials; Vanishes In Seconds - Watch

Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the newly designed Vande Bharat Sleeper Express a few months ago saying that the train would be put to trials and hinting at an early 2025 launch. The train has lived up to the common man's expectation with superior amenities as per its contemporary express trains. Now, the train has been spotted during its trial run.

Under the instructions of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the newly developed Vande Bharat sleeper coach train has arrived in Kota for testing. It is undergoing trials at various speeds, both loaded and unloaded. Tests are being conducted on its braking system, air suspension, and coupler force. The train has been clocked 180 km/h speed during the trials and has also been tested on curved tracks.

1st prototype of Vande Bharat Sleeper is now undergoing high-speed trial runs at Kota, West Central Railway@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/zHmRxksRdA — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) January 2, 2025

These trials began on December 31 on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track within the Kota Railway Division. Initially, the train was tested between Nagda and Kota, and currently, trials are being conducted between Sawai Madhopur and Kota. After the trials, a detailed report will be sent to the Ministry of Railways and the Railway Board.

Vande Bharat Sleeper clocking a speed of 180kmph+ disappearing in just 8 seconds pic.twitter.com/3mEqgHIRyP January 1, 2025

According to reports, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Railway Division, Saurabh Jain, stated that the operational department of Kota is working with the Lucknow-based Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) on these trials. The train is being tested against various standards, and the trials are expected to continue for another month, reported ETV Bharat.

Movement Inspector Sushil Jethwani and Loco Inspector RN Meena are coordinating with the RDSO Lucknow team for these trials. On Thursday, the Vande Bharat sleeper rake underwent its third day of trials. It was run at 180 km/h over a 30-kilometer stretch between Kota and Laban, simulating passenger weight.

Senior DCM Saurabh Jain reported that initial trials were conducted on the Kota-Nagda rail section between Rohal Khurd and Chaumahla with passenger-equivalent weight. The train was initially tested at speeds of 130 km/h, then 140 km/h, and later 150 km/h. Subsequently, on January 1, the train was tested at 160 km/h on the same track and at 177 km/h between Rohal Khurd and Vikramgarh. Additionally, a 40-kilometer stretch between Rohal Khurd and Kota saw the train running at a speed of 180 km/h.