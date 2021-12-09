Amid Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding festivities, THIS state bags 'best wedding, tourism destination' awards

New Delhi: As the spotlight remains on the most talked about wedding of Bollywood super stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, the state of Rajasthan has bagged the 'best wedding, tourism destination' awards.

"We are happy to announce that Rajasthan has won the ‘Best State in India’ and the ‘Best Wedding Destination in India’ awards at the Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2021,'' Rajasthan Tourism Department said in a tweet.

According to a press release by Rajasthan`s Tourism Department, the state has emerged as the ‘Best State’ and `Best Wedding Destination` at the recently declared travel and leisure ‘India`s Best Awards 2021’.

In the 10th edition of ‘India`s Best Award’, the winners were decided upon the ratings extended by readers in various categories. Rajasthan while standing simply the best among wedding destinations, its excellence in other categories resulted in the award of ‘Best State’, added the press release.

"Along with Rajasthan`s traditional advantage as a tourist destination, the awards under present circumstances also reflect upon the confidence that the state tourism department and hospitality service providers have inspired among aspiring travellers. Rajasthan continues to be a preferred tourist destination among domestic as well as international tourists," said Nishant Jain, IAS and Director Rajasthan Tourism.

Rajasthan is a land of rich and colourful heritage that for centuries has charmed travellers. The recent developments in infrastructure and modern hospitality have further contributed to making it one of the world’s most preferred tourist destinations, according to the statement.

