Bank Strike: United Forum of Bank Union hold protest against privatisation of two public sector banks

Jaipur: Bank unions held a demonstration near Ambedkar Circle here on Friday (March 12) to protest against the government's decision to privatise two public sector banks.

State Convenor of United Forum of Bank Unions, Mahesh Mishra said 10 lakh bank employees have been protesting in the country for the last one month and called for a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 -16.

He said on March 4, the United Forum made every effort before the Additional Chief Labour Commissioner to prevent the strike. The union's representatives stayed in Delhi till March 10 for the government's response, but it was not ready to change its decision of privatisation of two public sector banks.

He said the names of two public sector banks are yet to be announced.

Banks will remain closed for four days from Saturday (March 13), he added.

