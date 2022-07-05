Ajmer: A man from Rajasthan’s Ajmer has released a controversial video in which he has announced that he would give away his house and property as a reward to anyone who decapitates now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, according to ANI.

The man was reportedly identified as Salman Chishti. In the viral video, he can be heard saying that he would give his home and property to anyone who brings the head of the Nupur Sharma. He could also be heard saying that the BJP leader has betrayed the pride of Khwaja Saheb and Mohammad Saheb, in such a situation, he will give his house and his landed property to the one who will bring him her head.

He also alleged that Muslims are being persecuted and killed across the country. After the video went viral, Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said that he has also received this video through WhatsApp. He said that the man, Salman Chishti, is seen in a state of intoxication in the video and the police have taken it very seriously.”

The Ajmer police have also spoken to the officials of the Dargah and Anjuman in this regard. Sangwan said that the accused Salman is a resident of the Chishti Dargah police station area and he will be arrested soon and legal action will be taken against him.

"Earlier on June 28, a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two men in Udaipur`s Maldas street area. The deceased had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days ago.

The two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi`s life as well. Now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on the Gyanvapi issue.

Protests had also erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by Sharma and Jindal.