COVID-19

COVID-19: Rajasthan schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 in two shifts

Students will have to follow social distancing norms and COVID protocols. Lunch will be permitted in open space. There will be no assembly meet in schools and sports activities will also be banned, the govt advisory said.

Image for representational use only

Jaipur: In the wake of schools reopening from September 1 for classes IX to XII, the Rajasthan Education Department has finally issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under which schools shall run in two shifts.

As per the guidelines issued in the SOP, the first set of students of class IX to XI will attend school from 7.30 AM to 12.30 PM while the second set of the same class shall attend the school from 12.30 to 5.30 PM.

Similarly, the first set of students of classes X and XII will be coming to school from 8 AM to 1 PM, while the second batch will be coming to school from 1 PM to 6 PM.

Also, there will be a gap of half an hour in their lunch hours. A senior official confirmed that this shift system will help in following social distancing norms to the fullest.

The education department also suggested that students will be permitted to sit in classrooms which are fully ventilated. Also, parents will have to give it in writing to permit them to go to school.

Students will have to follow social distancing norms and COVID protocols. Lunch will be permitted in open space. There will be no assembly meet in schools and sports activities will also be banned.

Online material will be provided to students who are not attending classes. Saurabh Swami, director, Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, said that both private and government schools will have to follow the SOPs.

COVID-19RajasthanRajasthan schools reopeningSOPCoronavirus
