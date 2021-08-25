Bihar COVID-19 unlock measures: Shops, malls, schools, colleges, cinema halls allowed to open

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday (August 25, 2021) announced further relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Kumar said the COVID situation in Bihar was reviewed and it was decided that all such establishments and facilities can now operate normally.

The chief minister said all shops, businesses, shopping malls, parks and gardens, and religious places to open. While, all kinds of social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious functions can be organised while following COVID-19 guidelines after obtaining permission from the district administration.

It was also decided to reopen cinema halls, clubs, gymnasiums, swimming pools, restaurants and eateries. However, the establishents have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity for now.

Further, the CM said the state government had now permitted all universities, colleges, technical institutes and schools from classes 1 to 12 to reopen. Coaching institutes have also been allowed to function. The state government has allowed schools, colleges and universities to hold exams.

On Tuesday Bihar's State Election Commission announced the process for panchayat elections which will kick-off from Wednesday. The SEC released the notification regarding election process for the Panchayat election including dates and other details for nomination process, name withdrawal and campaigning.

Meanwhile, the Bihar COVID-19 unlock measures have been announced as the state now has just a total of 102 active cases of the virus. A total of 7,15,853 people have recovered from the disease in the state while 9,650 people have succumbed to the virus.

