हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Bihar COVID-19 unlock measures: Shops, malls, schools, colleges, cinema halls allowed to open

Bihar announced further relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Check what will remain open and what will be closed.

Bihar COVID-19 unlock measures: Shops, malls, schools, colleges, cinema halls allowed to open
IANS file Photo

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday (August 25, 2021) announced further relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Kumar said the COVID situation in Bihar was reviewed and it was decided that all such establishments and facilities can now operate normally.

The chief minister said all shops, businesses, shopping malls, parks and gardens, and religious places to open. While, all kinds of social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious functions can be organised while following COVID-19 guidelines after obtaining permission from the district administration.

It was also decided to reopen cinema halls, clubs, gymnasiums, swimming pools, restaurants and eateries. However, the establishents have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity for now.

Further, the CM said the state government had now permitted all universities, colleges, technical institutes and schools from classes 1 to 12 to reopen. Coaching institutes have also been allowed to function. The state government has allowed schools, colleges and universities to hold exams.

On Tuesday Bihar's State Election Commission announced the process for panchayat elections which will kick-off from Wednesday. The SEC released the notification regarding election process for the Panchayat election including dates and other details for nomination process, name withdrawal and campaigning.

Meanwhile, the Bihar COVID-19 unlock measures have been announced as the state now has just a total of 102 active cases of the virus. A total of 7,15,853 people have recovered from the disease in the state while 9,650 people have succumbed to the virus.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19Bihar
Next
Story

Delhi school reopening: DDMA panel submits its report, recommends THIS

Must Watch

PT1M18S

India: Dispute over the date of arrival of the third wave of COVID-19