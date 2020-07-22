ED files money laundering case against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in fertilizer scam, conducts raids in four states

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) registered a money laundering case Agrasen Gehlot, the elder brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the fertilizer scam.

The central probe agency also conducted raids at the properties of Agrasen Gehlot in four states – Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal and Rajasthan – in connection with the case.

According to sources, searches were conducted at six places in Rajasthan, four in Gujarat, two in West Bengal, and one in New Delhi in connection with the scam.

Raids were reportedly conducted at the residence of former MP Badriram Jakhar.

Agrasen Gehlot is the owner of a company named Anupam Krishi, on which the Customs department has levied a penalty of Rs 7 crore for alleged violations of rules in exports.

The BJP had earlier accused Agrasen Gehlot of being involved in a scam during the UPA regime and claimed that his company allegedly exported subsidised fertiliser.

This comes at a time when the Rajasthan Congress is in crisis after simmering differences between Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came to light.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi had sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs under the anti-defection law.

However, the notice was challenged in the Rajasthan High Court and is awaiting order on July 24. In a related development, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court to avert what he called a ‘constitutional’ crisis in the state.

On Tuesday, the High Court had asked Joshi to defer till Friday action against rebel MLAs led by Pilot, who was sacked as PCC chief and deputy CM on July 14 by the Congress leadership.

Joshi has served disqualification notices on dissident Congress MLAs for remaining absent from two successive Congress Legislative Party meetings after Pilot raised a banner of revolt against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot was, on July 14, also sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.