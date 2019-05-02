Man, paramour jump before train in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota: A 25-year-old married man and his paramour allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said Thursday.

Preliminary investigation suggested it to be a case of suicide though no suicide note was recovered from them, police said.

The two have been identified as Rakesh Meena (25) and Manisha Meena (20), both residents of Adela village, Kapren police station SHO Budhiprakesh Nama said, adding their mutilated bodies were recovered Thursday morning.

The probe into the case suggested that they jumped before the train around 4.30 am, the SHO said.

The man had married a year and half ago while his paramour was bachelorette.

Both had been in relationship for years and their families and villagers knew about it, the SHO added.

Police have handed over the bodies to their families and lodged a case, the SHO said, adding the probe was on to ascertain the reason behind taking the extreme step.