Meet Dr Mala Mattha from Rajasthan who feeds more than 1,000 animals daily in the COVID-19 era

Udaipur: While the coronavirus outbreak has claimed millions of lives across the world and devastated the global economy, rendering hundreds and thousands of people jobless in the past one and half years, the pandemic has also produced several real-life heroes who have dedicated themselves to help the humanity in whatever ways they can.

One such real-life hero is Dr Mala Mattha from Rajasthan, who feeds over 1000 stray animals daily.

Dr Mala Mattha and her dedicated team have taken a pledge to feed stray animals in these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. She and her close team members go out and feed more than 1000 stray animals (street dogs, pets) per day in Udaipur and nearby areas.

Employed as Assistant Manager Operations at Indira IVF Hospital in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, Dr Mala Mattha is an animal lover and runs a charity - Guardian Spirits Of Animals - that takes care of stray animals and feeds them with all the available resources.

She completed her graduation in 2007 and holds an MBA degree in Hospital Management and a Ph.D. in Hospital Management. She describes herself as an animal lover and treats them like her kids.

She and her small team have been engaged in animal welfare activity for the past ten years and have been awarded by several organizations for their noble work of helping stray animals especially during the COVID lockdown.

Last year in February, Dr Mala Mattha was felicitated with the Udaipur Ratan 2020 award for her work in the field of animal welfare.

