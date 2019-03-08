हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MIG 21

MiG-21 crashes near Rajasthan's Bikaner; pilot ejects safely

The aircraft took off from NAL air force base for a routine mission.

MiG-21 crashes near Rajasthan&#039;s Bikaner; pilot ejects safely

JAIPUR: A MiG-21 fighter jet crashed near Rajasthan's Bikaner city on Friday afternoon. The pilot has been ejected safely.

The aircraft, which took off from NAL air force base for a routine mission, crashed 14 kilometres away near Shobhasar village.

A team of the Indian Air Force has reached the spot of the accident.

"Today afternoon a MiG-21 aircraft on a routine mission crashed after getting airborne from Nal near Bikaner. Pilot of the aircraft ejected safely. A CoI (Court of Inquiry) will investigate the cause of the accident," said the IAF in a statement.

This comes days February 27 incident which witnessed a MiG 21 fighter shooting down Pakistan Army's F-16 warplane. 

 

Tags:
MIG 21MiG 21 aircraftMiG 21 crash
Next
Story

Rajasthan govt renames 15 schools after slain security forces personnel

Must Watch

PT25M16S

Meet the Ayodhya Dispute case mediators