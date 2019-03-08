MiG-21 crashes near Rajasthan's Bikaner; pilot ejects safely

JAIPUR: A MiG-21 fighter jet crashed near Rajasthan's Bikaner city on Friday afternoon. The pilot has been ejected safely.

The aircraft, which took off from NAL air force base for a routine mission, crashed 14 kilometres away near Shobhasar village.

A team of the Indian Air Force has reached the spot of the accident.

"Today afternoon a MiG-21 aircraft on a routine mission crashed after getting airborne from Nal near Bikaner. Pilot of the aircraft ejected safely. A CoI (Court of Inquiry) will investigate the cause of the accident," said the IAF in a statement.

This comes days February 27 incident which witnessed a MiG 21 fighter shooting down Pakistan Army's F-16 warplane.