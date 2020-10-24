हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistani spy

Pakistan spy arrested in Rajasthan's Barmer, taken to Jaipur for questioning

A spy allegedly working for Pakistan`s notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been arrested in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

Pakistan spy arrested in Rajasthan&#039;s Barmer, taken to Jaipur for questioning

Barmer: A spy allegedly working for Pakistan`s notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been arrested in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

This was confirmed by Rajasthan Police Additional Director General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra, according to news agency ANI on Saturday.

Sharing more details, Mishra said the man, identified as Roshandin, has been taken for questioning to Jaipur.

Roshandin was arrested by the Anti-terrorist Squad deployed here.

He was reportedly on a mission to extract information from the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF). 

 

Pakistani spy Rajasthan Barmer indian intelligence agency
