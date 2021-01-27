हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: 8 killed, four injured in trailer truck, jeep collision

A jeep full of passengers was hit by a trailer truck from behind. Eight people died on the spot and four others sustained injuries in the collision, SHO of Tonk Sadar police station Dashrath Singh said. The accident took place on National Highway-12 at 2.15 am. The victims were residents of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and were returning home

Rajasthan: 8 killed, four injured in trailer truck, jeep collision
Image used for representational purpose

Jaipur: Eight people were killed and four others injured after their jeep was hit by a trailer truck from behind in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on National Highway-12 at 2.15 am.

A jeep full of passengers was hit by a trailer truck from behind. Eight people died on the spot and four others sustained injuries in the collision, SHO of Tonk Sadar police station Dashrath Singh said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The victims were residents of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and were returning home, police said.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RajasthanRajasthan accident
Next
Story

Rajasthan woman, infected with coronavirus, tests positive for 31 times in five months
  • 1,06,89,527Confirmed
  • 1,53,724Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M49S

Farmers Tractor Rally: Will the farmer leaders apologize to the country?