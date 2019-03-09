Rajasthan: One arrested on suspicion for roaming near Army camp in Jaisalmer

Rajasthan police on Saturday arrested a man after he was found suspiciously "roaming" near the Army camp in Jaisalmer.

The person, identified as Kadar Khan, has confessed to visiting Pakistan in 2018 during interrogation.

“Kadar Khan, was brought to the police station after he was found roaming near their campus. He has confessed that he went to Pakistan in 2018. Officials have been informed. He's being questioned,” said KS Dhillon, SHO Ramgarh told news agency ANI.

This comes on the day the Border Security Force (BSF) repatriated a 60-year-old Pakistani national, who mistakenly ventured into Indian territory, as a goodwill gesture.

"As a goodwill gesture and maintaining peace and tranquility at the IB, the BSF handed over the Pakistani national to Rangers. He was apprehended yesterday (Friday) when he crossed the International Border in Ramgarh sector of Samba," the spokesman said.

Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Boitah-Narowal area of Punjab, was apprehended soon after he intruded into India from across the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.