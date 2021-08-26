Rajasthan panchayat elections: Voting begins in first phase of polls in six districts

JAIPUR: The voting for the first phase of the Rajasthan panchayat polls to elect zila parishad and panchayat samiti members in six districts is currently underway amid tight security on Thursday.

As many as 519 seats will go to the polls while elections to two seats were postponed, according to a spokesperson of the state election commission.

The spokesperson said the polling will take place from 7.30 AM to 5.30 PM at 3,599 booths in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts.

“Due to litigation reasons, elections of two members, one each in Jalsu and Virat Nagar panchayat samiti, have been postponed,” the official said.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra has reviewed all preparations for the elections earlier.

Adequate number of security personnel has been deployed to ensure free and fair polls while all Covid-related guidelines will be followed, he said.

In the first phase, 26.55 lakh voters are eligible to vote. A total of 77,94,300 voters are registered in the six districts, of which 41.23 lakh are males and 36.71 lakh females.

The elections are being held in three phases for seats of 200 zila parishad and 1,564 panchayat samiti members.

The second and third phase of polling will be held on August 29 and September 1 while the counting will take place on September 4.

One zila parishad and 26 panchayat samiti members have already been elected unopposed.

Live TV