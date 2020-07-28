हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan Class 10 results 2020

Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2020 today, log on to rajresults.nic.in for marks, toppers list and pass percentage

 Once officially declared, the result will be available on RBSE's official websites: - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2020 today, log on to rajresults.nic.in for marks, toppers list and pass percentage

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results 2020 is most likely to be announced by Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday (July 28, 2020). Once officially declared, the result will be available on RBSE's official websites: - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The passing mark for RBSE 10th Exam students is 33 per cent in all six subjects namely Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

Here's how to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

1. The students should first visit the RBSE's official websites: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the link showing class 10 results option

3. Now enter your roll number and put the required details

4. You can now see your result is being displayed on the screen

5. Check your scorecard carefully and download the result copy for future reference

Students can also check the RBSE 10th result 2020 via SMS: Type – RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263.

The Rajasthan Class 10 exams were scheduled to be held from March 20 to 24 but the exams were postponed due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The exams were later held between June 29 and 30.

The RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96. The RBSE Class 12th Commerce result 2020 was announced on July 13.

Tags:
Rajasthan Class 10 results 2020RBSE 10th ResultsRajasthan class 10 resultsrajresults.nic.inrajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Next
Story

Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2020: Here's RBSE 10th results date and time, check rajresults.nic.in
  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M47S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day