Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results 2020: Wait to be over soon, students advised to check rajresults.nic.in, or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board is expected to announce RBSE Class 10 results 2020 anytime this week. Once officially declared, the results will be available on board's official websites - rajresults.nic.in. As an alternative, students can also check their results online by logging in at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well.

Around 11 lakh students had appeared in Rajasthan board Class 10 exam in 2020. The passing marks for RBSE 10th Exam students is 33 per cent for in each subject. This means, a candidate will have to score 33 per cent in all six subjects — Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

Here's how to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 10th class results option.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

It may be recalled that the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Arts results 2020 were declared on Tuesday (July 21) in which 90.70% of students cleared the exam. With 93.10 per cent, girls outperformed boys at 88.45 per cent. The Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2020 was declared by RBSE president DP Jaroli.

RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 was declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96.

On July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 Commerce results.

The exams scheduled from March 20 to 24, 2020 were postponed due to COVID-19 and the subsequent nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country. The exams were later held on June 29 and 30.