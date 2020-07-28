RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th results 2020 declared on rajresults.nic.in

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday (July 28) announced the RBSE class 10th board result 2020. The result was declared by the board on its official website - rajresults.nic.in at 4 pm. Students can check the results for Rajasthan Board class 10th RBSE 2020 online.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday announced that the RBSE board would declare the Rajasthan Class 10th results on July 28 at 4pm. "Result of Class 10 Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be released tomorrow, July 28, 2020, at 4 pm," he tweeted yesterday.

The RBSE class 10th results 2020 was awaited by almost 11 lakh students.

Students who appeared in the Rajasthan RBSE class 10 examinations this year can check their scorecards on - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The passing mark for RBSE 10th Exam students is 33 per cent in all six subjects namely Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

Here's how to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

Step 1: Students should first visit the RBSE's official websites: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link showing class 10 results option;

Step 3: Now enter your roll number and put the required details;

Step 4:You can now see your result is being displayed on the screen;

Step 5: Check your scorecard carefully and download the result copy for future reference.

Students can also check the RBSE 10th result 2020 via SMS: Type – RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the RBSE Class 10th results.

The Rajasthan Class 10 exams were scheduled to be held from March 20 to 24 but the exams were postponed due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The exams were later held between June 29 and 30.

The RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96. The RBSE Class 12th Commerce result 2020 was announced on July 13.