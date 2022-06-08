New Delhi: RBSE Rajasthan Board announced Class 5 and 8 results today (June 8). Candidates can check the results on the official RBSE websites on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results were earlier scheduled to be announced at 11 am, however they were declared around 1.30 PM. Students can check their Rajasthan Board Class 8 and Class 5 results 2022 by logging in with their roll number on the official website. The results will also be available on rajresults.nic.in.

Around 12.63 lakh students appeared in the RBSE Class 8 exam while 14.53 candidates gave the RBSE Class 5 exam.

RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022: How to check

1. Visit the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on RBSE 8th result 2022 or RBSE 5th result 2022.

3. Enter by logging in the roll number and submit.

4. Download your Board Of Secondary Education (BSER) results 2022 and take a printout for future needs.

RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2022 direct link here.

RBSE Class 5 exams were conducted from April 27 to May 17, 2022, while the Class 8 exams were held from April 17, 2022, to May 17, 2022.