After Class 12 and 10, RBSE Rajasthan Board is declaring board results for Class 5th and Class 8th. Results will be available at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students and parents can also visit rajresults.nic.in to check results. Around 12.63 lakh students appeared in the Class 8 examination while 14.53 students appeared in the Class 5 exam.

The RBSE Class 5th Board exams were held from April 27 to May 17, 2022, while the Class 8th Board exams were held from April 17, 2022, to May 17, 2022. Around 25 lakh students have registered in Class 5 and Class 8. The exam was held offline this year.

Around 27 lakh students will check the BSER 5th, 8th Result 2022.

RBSE Class 8th: 12.63 lakh; RBSE Class 5th: 14.53 lakh

RBSE RAJASTHAN BOARD 5th, 8th RESULT 2022: HERE'S HOW TO CHECK MARKS

Go to: https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

Click on this link: 'Examination results' 2022

Enter your details like roll number and check your marks