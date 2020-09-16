हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

Several people missing as boat capsizes in Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota

Nearly 12 people are missing after a boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Bundi district of Rajasthan capsized in the Chambal river here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Several people missing as boat capsizes in Chambal river in Rajasthan&#039;s Kota
Image for representational use only

Kota: Nearly 12 people are missing after a boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Bundi district of Rajasthan capsized in the Chambal river here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 25 people were rescued, they added. The incident took place near the Dhibri Chambal area under the Khatoli police station limits of Kota.

"A boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Indergarh area of Bundi district capsized in Chambal river under Khatoli police station of Kota district at around 8.45 am on Wednesday," Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural, Sharad Choudhary said.

Around 20-25 people are reported to have managed to swim to the shore or have been rescued, while 10-12 people are reported missing, the SP said, adding that he and the Kota district collector were on the way to the spot.

Live TV

A rescue operation is underway, Choudhary said.

According to locals, 40-50 people, including women and children, had left for the Kamleshwar Mahadev temple in Indergarh area of Bundi district from villages in Khatoli police station area on Wednesday morning. 

Tags:
RajasthanBoat capsizeBundiChambal river boat capsizeKota
Next
Story

Two Pakistani drug peddlers trying to cross border shot dead by BSF
  • 50,20,359Confirmed
  • 82,066Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Peace pact between Israel, Bahrain and UAE, Donald Trump mediates