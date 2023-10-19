Three Ashok Gehlot Loyalists Not Likely To Get Ticket To Contest Rajasthan Assembly Polls: Sources

JAIPUR: As the Congress Central Election Committee continues to deliberate over candidate names for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, it has come to light that three staunch loyalists of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may not be considered for the crucial polls. While the Congress Central Election Committee is expected to release the candidate list in the coming days, there is uncertainty surrounding the names of three close confidants of Ashok Gehlot, which includes two senior ministers. These three individuals were widely held responsible for the MLAs' boycott of a crucial legislature party meeting last year.

The central leadership is engaged in intense deliberations regarding the tickets of Khem's legislators in the Rajasthan Congress, namely Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore. Party insiders claim that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have also expressed their displeasure as soon as these names were discussed.

The party leadership aims to send a strong message to the rebels while also appeasing Gehlot and his arch-rival Sachin Pilot to bolster its electoral prospects. During the Congress central election committee meeting, there was a serious discussion about the names of CM Ashok Gehlot's confidants and ministers - Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore. Gehlot is advocating for their retention, despite adverse reports, while the party has different considerations.

The Congress central committee has, so far, finalized close to 100 candidates, with their names currently marked as "pending." Notably, AICC secretary Dheeraj Gujjar's name is also on the pending list. Gujjar is in charge of UP and has been closely associated with the top echelons of the party. The meeting also involved discussions on the findings of the survey agencies.

While some had recommended the removal of a significant number of MLAs, the recommendations to the screening panel and senior leaders were against such a move. The reliability of the survey reports was also questioned.

During the meeting, there was a discussion about corruption charges against one of the three leaders, which were raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg. Sources suggest that Rahul Gandhi objected to only one of the 106 names that were discussed.

The party leadership will ultimately decide the fate of these four leaders, and it's likely that CM Gehlot will make a final push for their inclusion with the party brass during the CEC meeting later today.

The CM has been advocating for retaining most of the MLAs, emphasizing that the Congress state government's performance relies on their support and that the corruption allegations are a ploy by the BJP-RSS against the party.

Speaking to the media recently, CM Gehlot stated, "Everything is smooth in the Congress party. People across the villages are saying that there's no anti-incumbency, and there is no wave against the government. The people in Rajasthan are welcoming all the government's schemes.'' He added that people are supporting the government.

Amid the tussle over ticket distribution, it has also been reported that the tickets of at least ten legislators close to the other Congress camp led by Sachin Pilot may also be cut. Out of the 19 legislators who rebelled with Sachin Pilot, around 10 legislators' tickets could be affected. Sources, however, suggested that Sachin Pilot may choose other leaders of his liking for these 10 seats.

The Rajasthan Assembly consists of 200 constituencies, and the state has historically been dominated by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the last elections in 2018, Congress secured a victory with 101 seats. The Congress is yet to release its list of candidates, while the opposition in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party, has already released its first list, fielding as many as 7 MPs in the assembly polls.

The Congress is set to kick off its election campaign for the upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan on October 16 with the slogan "Kaam kiya dil se, Congress fir se," as announced by state party president Govind Singh Dotasra.

The Election Commission of India recently changed the poll dates for Rajasthan Assembly elections from November 23 to November 25, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3. Earlier, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.