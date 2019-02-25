हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Group

Amrapali home buyers may get relief soon; work on various stalled projects to be started

By Diwali this year, NBCC plans to complete work on over 5000 flats.

Amrapali home buyers may get relief soon; work on various stalled projects to be started
Representational Image: Amrapali Silicon Valley

New Delhi: The beleaguered home buyers of Amrapali Group may soon have some relief as National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), which was given the task to revive the projects of the group, has prepared a detailed project report (DPR).

As per Zee Media sources, home buyers may hear some good news by November as the NBCC has prepared the DPR of 356 projects by the group. The NBCC has also sought tender for these projects so that work can be started soon.

Sources told Zee Media that work in over 144 towers will start. By Diwali this year, NBCC plans to complete work on over 5000 flats.

Sources said that work on Noida's Sapphire Phase-1,11; Silicon City Phase-1 ( 21 Towers) , Silicon City Phase -11 ( 6 Towers), Crystal Homes (9 Towers)  will start. Similarly, the NBCC is reviewing stalled projects of Zodiac, Princely, Ultra home construction pvt ltd.

Sources also added that NBCC is contemplating to start work in 212 towers in various Amrapali projects in Greater Noida.

On January 25, the Supreme court had given NBCC go-ahead to complete two stalled projects of Amrapali Group. The NBCC had told the court that it has floated tenders for completion of two projects - Eden Park and Castle - of Amrapali and would start construction in the month of February.

On January 16, the court-appointed forensic auditors have said in their report that posh flats were booked on sums as low as Re 1, Rs 11 and Rs 12 per sq ft in the name of home buyers.

The court is seized of a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali Group.

 

Amrapali GroupAmrapali home buyersNBCCAmrapali stalled projects
