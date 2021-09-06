हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPIC Code

Big news for Delhi Property owners! UPIC code mandatory for property registration

The objective of the UPIC project is to widen property tax base in  East Delhi Municipal jurisdiction.

Big news for Delhi Property owners! UPIC code mandatory for property registration

New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory for East Delhi property holders to get Unique Identification Code (UPIC) in order to register their property owners. The facility is meant for widening property tax net.

The civic authority had previously launched a property tax management portal to access the UPIC code. (Also read--Supertech's 40 storey Noida twin towers to be demolished, flat buyers will get a refund )

What is UPIC code for property registration?

A UPIC card contains details of property owners. The first three digits of the card will denote ward number, next four digits will denote colony number and the remaining digits will specify the respective properties. The objective of the UPIC project is to widen property tax base in EDMC jurisdiction. (Also read-- Big jolt for Greater Noida Homebuyers, now shell out more money for registration of flats)

How to register yourself for UPIC code?

- Log on to mcdonline.nic.in

- Click online services

- Click on citizen login option at property tax navigation box

- Fill in your details and your mobile number for registration

- You will get an OTP in your registered mobile umber

- Feed in the OTP number and select submission

- You will get your UPIC Number in your registered mobile number within two or three days

EDMC has 795 colonies in 64 wards. It may be recalled that last year a survey for issuing UPIC cards was completed in 32 wards.

On September 2, 2021 the Stamp and Registration branch of Delhi government's Revenue Department issued a notice to run a pilot project in this regard. After the success of the PILOT project in East Delhi, the facility will be rolled out in the other parts of the national capital too.

Any property holder can log on to the municipal website and generate a UPIC number and also find out the dues.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPIC CodeEast Delhireal estateindia realty sector
Next
Story

Supertech to file review petition against SC order; twin towers built as per law: Chairman R K Arora

Must Watch

PT9M54S

Pakistan conducts drone attack in Panjshir