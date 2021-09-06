Big news for Delhi Property owners! UPIC code mandatory for property registration

New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory for East Delhi property holders to get Unique Identification Code (UPIC) in order to register their property owners. The facility is meant for widening property tax net.

The civic authority had previously launched a property tax management portal to access the UPIC code.

What is UPIC code for property registration?

A UPIC card contains details of property owners. The first three digits of the card will denote ward number, next four digits will denote colony number and the remaining digits will specify the respective properties. The objective of the UPIC project is to widen property tax base in EDMC jurisdiction.

How to register yourself for UPIC code?

- Log on to mcdonline.nic.in

- Click online services

- Click on citizen login option at property tax navigation box

- Fill in your details and your mobile number for registration

- You will get an OTP in your registered mobile umber

- Feed in the OTP number and select submission

- You will get your UPIC Number in your registered mobile number within two or three days

EDMC has 795 colonies in 64 wards. It may be recalled that last year a survey for issuing UPIC cards was completed in 32 wards.

On September 2, 2021 the Stamp and Registration branch of Delhi government's Revenue Department issued a notice to run a pilot project in this regard. After the success of the PILOT project in East Delhi, the facility will be rolled out in the other parts of the national capital too.

Any property holder can log on to the municipal website and generate a UPIC number and also find out the dues.

